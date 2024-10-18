Health Minister emphasizes focus on Alzheimer’s and Dementia in parliament

Increasing focus is being placed on Alzheimer’s disease and Dementia.

This was revealed by Portfolio Minister, St. Clair Prince in response to a question in Parliament, on the steps being taken by the Ministry to increase the rate of diagnosis for people who develop symptoms of dementia.

The Health Minister said the Government is currently drafting a policy on ageing, as there is a correlation between ageing, Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Minister Prince stressed the importance of developing a skilled and informed workforce in the care of older persons to include dementia care and support.

