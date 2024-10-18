Minister Saboto Caesar highlights investment opportunities from EU Sargassum Conference.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar says the recently concluded 2nd European Union Global gateway Conference on Sargassum, saw scores of investors in the production of commodities using the product, come to the region.

The conference was held in Grenada from October 1st to the 2nd

In an interview with NBC News the Minister says each member state of the Organization of the Eastern Caribbean State was asked to come up with a plan on ways the investors would be able to use the biomass from the seaweed, to set up a supply chain for export or speak to investors about visiting the different member states.

Minister Caesar says St Vincent and the Grenadines is in the process of completing the work plan and strategic frame work to be presented to the European Union in two weeks.

The Minister says the ministry is grateful for the support provided by the European Union and within the region, within the OECS member states.

