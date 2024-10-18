PM Gonsalves commends St. James School of Medicine on new campus opening

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has extended congratulations the leadership of the St James School of Medicine on the opening of their new campus.

Speaking at the opening ceremony yesterday at Golden Vale, Prime Minister Gonsalves says the leadership of the school has brought the school from absolutely nowhere and it is now at this remarkable point.

The School is a private family-owned institution which has been offering medical education to local region and international students

