Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves has applauded the Saint James School of Medicine for its role in providing increased academic opportunities for Vincentians.

Minister Gonsalves was speaking at an opening ceremony for Phase One of the Medical Campus, which is being constructed at Golden Vale.

Minister Gonsalves said upon completion, the St. James School of Medicine will cost in excess of 30-million EC dollars.

Meanwhile … Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Saint James School of Medicine will bring significant economic benefits to the country.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related