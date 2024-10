MR LEWIS ALEXANDER KEANE of Campden Park and Questelles died on Sunday October 13th at the age of 80. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 2nd at the Converted Life Ministries. Choice Hill, Questelles. The body les at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery. Family members are asked to wear white.

