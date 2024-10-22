Former Treasurer of the General Employees Cooperative Credit Union, the late Charles McIntosh has been commended for his significant contribution to the Credit Union Movement in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Former Chief Executive Officer, Lennox Bowman applauded the work done by McIntosh, while delivering GECCU’s 60th Anniversary lecture at the UWI Global Campus

Bowman said McIntosh’s contribution has left an indelible mark on the community.

GECCU is celebrating its 60th anniversary under the theme “A Gem We’ve Built Together”.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related