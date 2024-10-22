In the Caribbean, coral reefs are more than just underwater landscapes of breathtaking beauty; they serve as vital barriers protecting coastlines and are a source of invaluable biodiversity. However, current threats—from the climate crisis to lethal diseases—have devastated these ecosystems. In this challenging context, organisations like ISER Caribe in Puerto Rico and Richmond Vale Academy (RVA) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are leading the way in coral reef restoration innovation, implementing pioneering strategies that could make a significant difference in the survival of these crucial ecosystems.

The question of why to restore corals in an era of climate crisis is essential, as successful restoration projects can yield significant benefits even amidst changing environmental conditions. Restoration efforts not only aid coral populations in recovering and adapting to change but also prevent the extinction of species, enhance reef connectivity, and facilitate migration to new areas. These initiatives offer educational, tourism, and economic opportunities for local communities and create vital management roles through training programs for divers and community awareness campaigns.

Sea and Land-Based Nurseries: CIROM’s Holistic Approach and RVA’s Commitment

ISER Caribe’s approach, with the Center for Research and Restoration of Marine Organisms (CIROM) in Puerto Rico, emphasises a holistic view of environmental and coral restoration. By focussing on the entire ecosystem, they integrate marine species such as sea urchins and crabs to support coral recovery. At their land-based nurseries in La Parguera and Ceiba, CIROM’s team uses microfragmentation and “corals of opportunity” to accelerate coral growth and resilience. “We focus on massive corals, fragment them, and place them on cement plates to form larger colonies in much less time,” explains Jorge Casillas, CIROM’s operations manager. These nurseries allow for temperature control, providing a safe environment for corals to grow free from the stress of ocean bleaching events.

In St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Richmond Vale Academy collaborates with CLEAR Caribbean Ltd., a non-profit company focused on tackling environmental degradation and human vulnerability by creating integrated solutions for community development and climate change adaptation. They work together to establish sea-based nurseries and ensure coral recovery. Their work has focused on reviving elkhorn and staghorn corals, nearly wiped out by white band disease in the 1980s. Project Leader Tobias Herberg shares that despite the challenges—such as volcanic eruptions and hurricanes—RVA’s coral propagation has seen an 85% survival rate, with 18,000 fragments replanted so far.

A Holistic Approach to Restoration

CIROM’s strategy not only focusses on corals but also on introducing herbivorous species like the diadem sea urchin and herbivorous crabs, which play a critical role in maintaining balance within the reef ecosystem by controlling algae growth. This balance is essential for coral survival, as the urchins and crabs allow corals to thrive without being overgrown by fast-growing algae. Their efforts in restoring sea urchin populations, which faced a 98% decline in the late 1980s, are a vital part of this holistic restoration method.

Last year, CIROM Parguera planted over 10,000 coral fragments and initiated a sea urchin breeding program to boost ecosystem health. Their work is complemented by educational outreach, including internship programs and volunteer initiatives. This ensures that future generations are engaged in marine conservation. CIROM Ceiba has similarly made strides, doubling its solar capacity and expanding its nursery facilities to ensure coral species’ survival during climate events.

RVA has also embraced a holistic view of coral restoration. It incorporates local communities into the process. Their certified divers, boat captains, and volunteers play a pivotal role in the success of the nurseries and coral outplanting programs across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The efforts to engage coastal communities in these initiatives further highlight the intersection of environmental conservation and community empowerment.

A Piece of the Restoration Puzzle

Despite their success, Jorge Casillas from ISER Caribe cautions that this technique is only one part of a broader solution. In other nurseries, such as in La Parguera, on the west side of Puerto Rico, they are experimenting with sexual reproduction of corals, adding an additional layer of genetic diversity to the process. “This is not the complete solution, but it is one piece of the puzzle,” he explains.

The CIROM facility in Ceiba, where ISER Caribe also conducts research, is also expanding and improving its laboratory capabilities to accelerate reef recovery. Scientists at CIROM are dedicated to refining techniques that enhance coral resilience, ensuring that the strategies developed are effective and sustainable.

What is being done in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is likewise a drop in the ocean, according to project lead Herberg, as there are many miles of corals left to be surveyed and replenished, a process that will undoubtedly take many years and demand great financial resources. RVA and supporting agencies, however, continue to provide the support needed in critical areas to ensure greater sustainability. This depends heavily on the level of financial support available.

Regional Caribbean: Partnerships for Restoration

The work of ISER Caribe is part of a broader movement across the Caribbean, where multiple organisations and governmental agencies are beginning to collaborate to address the reef crisis. The MAR Foundation in the Dominican Republic, for example, has developed similar coral restoration programs, focussing on Acropora cervicornis, a branching species that provides key habitats for marine life.

In Jamaica, the Coral Conservation Alliance has worked on reef restoration by planting coral fragments on artificial structures, a technique that has shown promising results. These organisations not only share techniques but also collaborate on cross-border projects to protect the biological corridor represented by coral reefs in the Caribbean.

In St. Vincent and the Grenadines, approximately 18,000 fragments of corals have been outplanted thus far in different locations by different trained groups. Due to the scattered nature of the different outplant areas in the Grenadines, it is difficult to say the exact area being restored. On the mainland, however, data shows that the area is estimated to be around 30 hectares (74 acres). RVA has been forging partnerships with regional like-minded organisations to provide support and funding for this very important venture. Additionally, residents of coastal communities on mainland St. Vincent are being given opportunities to be gainfully employed due to their highly recognised PADI certifications.

In the Caribbean, climate justice entails addressing the disproportionate impact of climate change on vulnerable communities. It advocates for equitable adaptation and mitigation strategies while fostering resilience in the face of environmental challenges, ensuring a fair and sustainable future for all. The restoration of coral reefs directly aligns with these principles, as healthy reefs can provide critical resources and protection for coastal communities.

Restoring coral reefs is a race against time, one that requires constant innovation and regional collaboration. The combined efforts of ISER Caribe, RVA, and other Caribbean organisations show that coral reefs can be saved, but only if resources, support, and collective action are sustained. Coral reefs are essential not just to the ecosystem but to the resilience of coastal communities, making their restoration vital in the fight against the climate crisis.

Written by Colvin Harry ( St Vincent and the Grenadines) & Diana Ramos Gutiérrez (Puerto Rico)

This story was published with the support of the Caribbean Climate Justice Journalism Fellowship, which is a joint venture of Climate Tracker and Open Society Foundations.

