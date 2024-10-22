As St. Vincent and the Grenadines prepare to celebrate its 45th Anniversary of Independence on Sunday, a Flag Raising Ceremony was held yesterday to commemorate this milestone.

The ceremony, hosted by the National Independence Committee, was held at the Cruise Ship Berth and also featured fireworks display.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke to the significance of the ceremony.

The Prime Minister urged Vincentians to reclaim the country’s history, despite the advancements made over the years.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also urged Vincentians to attend Sunday’s Military Parade.

