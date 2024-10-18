Minister Gonsalves addresses domestic Inflation Fluctuations in parliament

There has been a fluctuation in the annual domestic inflation since over the past five years.

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves provided annual domestic inflation rates since 2019, while responding to a question in parliament earlier this week.

The Minister said in order to understand current development in domestic inflation, one must understand the structure of the Consumer Price Index and the weight that is attached to a bundle of items, in one group.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related