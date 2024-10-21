Vincentians are being encouraged to explore new ways to grow food to maximize small spaces.

This encouragement has come from United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization FAO National Correspondent to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Colleen Phillips.

In a recent interview with NBC News, Dr. Phillips said using methods that maximize gardening space, farmers reduce resource consumption, such as water, to ensure households are fed sustainably.

She added that this can play a significant role in ensuring food security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

