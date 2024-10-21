The recently concluded 15th Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union National Dance Festival recently has been described as a huge success.

Head of the Dance Department in the Ministry of Tourism and Culture,Claydonna Peters told NBC News the final presentations in the festival took place at the Russell’s Auditorium, last weekend.

She said the finals featured presentations from all the Gold medal winners from the Preliminary rounds of the festival, as she outlined some of the awards that were distributed at the finals and thanked everyone who made the festival a success.

This year’s festival was held under the theme, Dance-Piration and proceeds will go towards the national Hurricane Relief, Recovery and Reconstruction efforts ongoing across the country.

