The Ministry of Health will be hosting another in its series of night clinics aimed at reducing health risks

According to Winfield Tannis Abbott who is attached to the Health Security Unit, in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, it’s all part of efforts to make health care services more accessible, for persons with time constraints.

Abbott was speaking earlier today on NBC’s Face to Face Radio program.

Abbott is encouraging everyone to go out and get the free checks and screenings available adding that the night clinic will be a good opportunity to get HIV testing done.

