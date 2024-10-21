Residents of Georgetown and surrounding communities are being invited to a health fair at the Chili Playing field as part of Breast Cancer awareness activities being hosted by the Ministry of Health.

The Invite comes from Senior staff nurse attached to the oncology department at the Modern Medical Hospital in Georgetown, Lucy Pope.

Pope was speaking on a recent radio program on NBC Radio about the importance of early screening and detection of breast cancer.

She said there will be breast examinations and education about breast cancer at the event.

Senior staff nurse attached to the oncology department at the Modern Medical Hospital in Georgetown, Lucy Pope.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related