A new book on the Spiritual Baptists Faith was recently launched here in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The book titled Against Toleration: Britain’s Persecution of the Spiritual Baptists explores the history of the Spiritual Baptists in the Caribbean and Britain’s exploits against the faith.

In an interview with NBC News, Author of the book, retired Senior lecturer of History at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine and Chair of the Trinidad And Tobago National Committee for Reparations, Dr Claudius Fergus, says the recent launch in St Vincent and the Grenadines was better than expected.

Dr Fergus says he is very happy to know that Spiritual Baptists were granted a National Holiday.

From next year, May 21st will be officially observed as Spiritual Baptists Day, a National Holiday in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

