Vincentians have been told that everyone has a role to play in ensuring food security.

This, according to United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization FAO National Correspondent to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Colleen Phillips.

Dr. Phillips said that there are simple ways that Vincentians can contribute to food security at home.

Dr. Phillips said as it relates to food sovereignty, Vincentians must foster a love for preparing and consuming local foods among the younger generation.

She said this is one of the ways to ensure the longevity of Vincentian culture with regards to food.

