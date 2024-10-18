The Central Water and Sewage Authority is working well with an ongoing partnership with Global Water Mission and Global Support Development.

That’s according to Prime Minister, Dr Ralph Gonsalves.

The Prime Minister was providing an update on work on the recovery, repair and reconstruction efforts since the passage of Hurricane Beryl on NBC Radio on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said that bulk water was delivered on Thursday to Union Island, adding that this weekly service will continue, until adequate online, potable generation, is achieved, on the island.

And The Prime Minister provided updates on several new desalination plants and water facilities in Union Island.

The Prime Minister said a desalination plant was purchased by Global Support Development and donated to the CWSA which can produce 10,000 gallons.

