The United Nations and its organizations such as the World Food Programme (WFP) have been working with government and farmers to enhance sustainability in agriculture.

That’s according to United Nations World Food Programme Data Entry Specialist, Shanna Sey Myers.

Myers was speaking to NBC News at the recent Caribbean Week of Agriculture Expo at the Cruise Ship terminal.

Myers said the UN WFP has been working in St. Vincent and The Grenadines and across the region, to increase sustainability in different areas to ensure food security.

