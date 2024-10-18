Vincentian, Sean Stanley has so far been unbeaten at the Commonwealth Masters Table Tennis Championships at the Sir Garfield Sobers Gymnasium in Barbados.

Stanley, the St Vincent and the Grenadines Masters Table Tennis Champion defeated Frederick Powlette of Barbados 11-3, 11-2, 11-3; beat Courtney Springer of Barbados of Barbados 11-6, 13-11, 10-12, 11-8; and won from another Barbadian, Wayne Branch 11-5, 11-7, 11-8.

Stanley’s next match will be against David Griffith of England at 10.00 a. m today.

The Commonwealth Masters Table Tennis Championships began on Tuesday and will conclude on Sunday.

