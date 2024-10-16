The Ministry of Culture is kicking off a three-part series of events today dubbed Jam 45, to encourage people across the country to come together and mingle as part of activities to celebrate this country’s 45th Anniversary of Independence.

Member of the National Independence Committee Rodney Small, tells NBC News, a full calendar of activities is taking place across the country, to observe the milestone anniversary and they want the public to support all of these.

Small says for this afternoon’s Jam 45 event which commences at 4:45pm at the Cruise Ship Terminal, they want cultural practitioners and other Vincentians to come together and have a grand afternoon of congregating in an atmosphere of love.

Small says Jam 45 will also be an after-work lime where people can meet each other to celebrate and reflect where the country has come from and where it is headed, in a spirit of camaraderie.

The second in the series of Jam45 events will take place in Byera this Thursday.

