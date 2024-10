MS UR-CELLE SYBENA CUFFY also known as URCELLE SYBENA THOMAS of Mc Carthy died on Thursday September 19th at the age of 74. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 19th at the St. Elizabeth Spiritual Baptist Cathedral, Belmont. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Brighton Cemetery.

