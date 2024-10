MR CARLILE ALSTON WILLIAMS better known as RED UP and TALL MAN of Diamonds formerly of Richland Park died on Thursday October 10th at the age of 49. The funeral takes place on Sunday November 3rd at the Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Richland Park Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by Elliston

