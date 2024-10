MS PATIENCE EVODNEY WARREN better known as I-O-NA of Fair Hall died on Friday October 11th at the age of 75. The funeral takes place on Thursday October 24th at the Hill Top Tabernacle Church, Glen. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery.

