Preparations are at an advanced stage for the hosting of the Vincy Night Market to be hosted by Invest SVG.

The Agency is creating an opportunity for Local Entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services.

Marketing Officer at Invest SVG, Angenella Young says the event on Saturday and Sunday, is a mini version of Everything Vincy Expo.

Young says the event will be held at the Cruise Ship Terminal mand patrons will also be treated to live entertainment

Like this: Like Loading...

Related