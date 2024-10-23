The stage is set for the Schools Independence Rally scheduled for tomorrow at the Victoria Park.

Education Officer with Responsibility for Media and Communications, Marla Nanton-James, tells NBC News that the Independence Rally will celebrate not only students’ academic achievement, but the echoes of excellence resonating throughout the school community.

Nanton-James is encouraging everyone to attend tomorrow’s rally.

Tomorrow’s rally will be celebrated under the theme: Echoes of Excellence: Acknowledging Achievement and will begin from 9 in the morning.

A record one hundred and four students will be awarded with National Scholarships, Exhibition Awards and Bursaries.

Minister of Education Curtis King and Chief Education Officer Kay Martin-Jack will deliver remark. Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves will deliver the feature address and present the Prime Minister’s Award to the top student from this year’s Caribbean Advance Proficiency Exam (CAPE).

