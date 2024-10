MRS COMSIE JOBE of Chapmans, Lowmans Windward died on Sunday September 1st at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 26th at the Wesley Mission Baptist Church, Lowmans Windward. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Mac Fun Cemetery.

