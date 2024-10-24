More than one hundred students from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College have been recognized for their outstanding academic achievements.

The students were presented with Scholarship and Exhibition Awards as well as Bursaries from the Government at the Schools Independence Rally at the Victoria Park.

Addressing the gathering at the Victoria Park, Deputy Chief Education Officer, Joycelyn Blake-Browne says this year marks a significant milestone in the country’s history.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Curtis King spoke to the importance of the theme of the Rally “Echoes of Excellence: Acknowledging Achievement”.

The Rally was held at the Victoria Park from nine this morning under the theme: “Echoes of Excellence: Acknowledging Achievement”.

