Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has restated the Government’s commitment to assisting students in their educational pursuits.

Prime Minister Gonsalves was delivering the feature address at the School’s Independence Rally at the Victoria Park, where he presented the Prime Minister’s Gold Medal Awards to four students.

The Prime Minister encouraged the students to pay attention to all areas of their education.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Government is making major investments in the youths of the country.

The Prime Minister’s Gold Medal Awards were presented to Karese Cozier; Jay-Anna Edwards; Maya John; Hailey Douglas for their academic excellence.

