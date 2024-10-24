The Chamber of Industry and Commerce hosted a Doing Business forum yesterday, targeting stakeholders from St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.

The forum is part of a Trade Mission involving several companies from the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony, Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves said it was an important engagement and looks forward to ongoing sustained relationships between the two countries.

Minister Gonsalves also spoke to the importance of reciprocal trade.

