Edwin D. Layne and Sons on Monday donated 20-thousand EC dollars to the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), to help support displaced persons who are still being housed in shelters, following the impact of Hurricane Beryl on July 1, this year.

Sales and Marketing Executive at Edwin D. Layne & Sons, Raphael Barbour, presented the cheque to Director of the National Emergency Management Organization, Michelle Forbes, at the NEMO headquarters at Old Montrose.

Barbour described the donation from Edwin D. Layne and Sons, as an indication of the good corporate social responsibility the company has displayed over the years.

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes welcomed the donation from the privately owned Vincentian Company.

She said this kind gesture will help with the procurement of supplies, and other ongoing operational costs associated with managing the various emergency shelters throughout the country.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related