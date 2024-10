MRS SYLVINA CATHERINE YEARWOOD TRIMMINGHAM better known as KAREN of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Carrierre died on Tuesday October 1st at the age of 50. The funeral takes place on Sunday November 3rd at the Mt. Sinai Spiritual Baptist Church, Carrierre. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Windsor Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related