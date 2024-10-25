Skilled workers and contractors are being urged to register with the Ministry of Housing to aid in the rebuilding process following Hurricane Beryl.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves again made the call at a community consolation in Sandy Bay.

Dr Gonsalves said as of Wednesday night, 1416 houses have been completed, are the almost completed or persons have been given material to assist in repairing the homes.

The Prime Minister said this figure represents more than one quarter of the numbers of houses needed to be repaired or rebuilt.

