More than one hundred stakeholders from the medicinal Cannabis industry will gather in St Vincent and the Grenadines later this week for the first ever medical cannabis festival, Canabliss SVG 2024.

Chief Executive Officer of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) Dr Jerrol Thompson tells NBC News that the festival is a mix of several achievements geared at showing the achievement within the local medicinal cannabis industry.

Dr Thompson says there will be a series of lectures during the three days, by presenters from across the globe.

Dr Thomas says the MCA is very interested in having the traditional cultivators play a role in the three day festival.

Cannabliss will run from November 1st to 3rd, at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

