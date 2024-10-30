Bishops College Kingstown reopens after extensive repairs post-Hurricane Beryl

Bishops College Kingstown was re-opened yesterday, following the completion of extensive work on the facility.

A significant amount of money was spent to repair the school, which was damaged due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The Staff and Students were involved in a Special Assembly yesterday, featuring addresses from several individuals.

Minister of Education, Curtis King encouraged the students to uphold the rich heritage of the institution, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Principal of the School, Insa Prince-Duncan expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the school’s restoration.

