SVG allocates $100 Million for Port Modernization and $54 Million for Acute Care Hospital

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be allocating 100 million dollars to the Port Modernization Project and 54-million dollars to the Acute Care Hospital at Arnos Vale.

The allocation will come from the Contingency Fund, following the passage of the Supplementary Appropriation Bill in Parliament yesterday.

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves says the Supplementary Appropriation for the Port Project will be used to pay the contractors.

As it relates to the Acute Care Hospital, Minister Gonsalves says advanced payments will be made to the contracting firm Overseas Engineering and Construction Company.

