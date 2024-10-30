Government announces special cost of living allowance for vulnerable households in SVG

The Government will be providing a special Cost of Living Allowance to vulnerable households in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during his address at the Military Parade on Sunday, in celebration of the country’s 45th Anniversary of Independence.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also spoke about the payment of income support to categories of persons affected by Hurricane Beryl

The Prime Minister said the Government has already provided production support of two million dollars to two-thousand two hundred Plantain and Banana Farmers and 250-thousand dollars to 130 Arrowroot Farmers.

