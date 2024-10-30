Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is pleased with the patriotism shown by Vincentians during the celebration of the country’s 45th Anniversary of Independence.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves said there was tremendous outpouring of national pride and loyalty to country, especially at the Military Parade..

The Prime Minister also provided an update on his upcoming travel arrangements to Europe.

Photo credit:API

