St. Vincent and the Grenadines participated in the annual Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Conference, held last week in Sint Maarten.

Minister of Tourism and Culture, Carlos James, led a delegation to the conference, which was aimed at fostering invaluable relationships and exploring new growth opportunities for the destination’s cruise and tourism sectors.

The Vincentian delegation included representatives from the Tourism Authority, and the Port Authority. Senior marketing officers, travel operators, and agents were also integral members of the team.

Minister James says this year’s FCCA Cruise Conference offered an excellent platform to strengthen relationships within the cruise industry and showcase the unique attractions of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

James says they are committed to developing innovative strategies to attract more cruise visitors to the country’s shores.

The Vincentian delegation engaged in conversations focused on enhancing cruise experiences, destination marketing, and forging partnerships to improve cruise accessibility and services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

