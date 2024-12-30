St Vincent and the Grenadines has been named Leading Nature Destination in 2024 by the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA).

Chief Executive Officer of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority Anette Mark says the award recognizes St Vincent and the Grenadines as one of the best nature destinations for a myriad of reasons.

Mark says the natural beauty of St Vincent and the Grenadines from the lush rainforest and untouched beaches makes the country a haven for nature lovers.

Mark says the Tourism Authority is committed to developing the ecotourism product, while protecting the natural resources.

