MS MILLICENT WILLIAMS better known as AUNTY DOVE of Lowmans Windward died on Tuesday November 19th at the age of 97. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 4th at the St. Joseph’s Spiritual Baptist Church, North Union. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Mc Fun Cemetery.

