Government works to strengthen partnership with FCCA for Cruise Industry Development

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves said the Government is continuing to build relations with the relevant stakeholders, geared towards the growth of the Cruise Industry.

Minister Gonsalves said a meeting was recently held with officials from the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association, to discuss issues relating to the industry.

The Minister said the aim is to strengthen the country’s strategic partnership with other destinations to the benefit of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) is a not-for-profit trade organization comprising 23 member cruise lines operating nearly 200 vessels in Floridian, Caribbean and Latin American waters.

