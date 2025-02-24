Ministry of Health continues recovery efforts in Grenadines Post-Hurricane Beryl

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is continuing its work in restoring normalcy to the health sector in the Grenadines following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St Clair Prince, speaking on radio recently said the hospital in Clifton, Union island is back up and running with only some minor works left to be done.

The Minister said he believes that the Ashton Clinic would ready in the next few weeks.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related