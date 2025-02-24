The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC Radio) will be hosting a Domino and Karaoke event this Friday, in the run up to its signature Love Boogie fundraiser.

Announcer at the National Broadcasting Corporation, Donnie Prince says Friday’s event is part of efforts to replenish NBC’s medical fund.

He says the event is free to enter and is expected to begin from about 1pm as he encourages the public to support.

Collins says Friday’s event will serve two purposes as it will give the public the opportunity to interact with the management and staff at NBC Radio while having clean family-oriented fun.

He says during Friday’s event people will also be able to purchase tickets to support the Love Boogie Charity Dance.

The National Broadcasting Corporation will host the annual Love Boogie Charity Dance this Saturday March 1st at the Dolphin Gymnasium at the Arnos Vale Tarmac, to raise funds to replenish its Medical Fund.

