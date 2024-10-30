Obituaries MR GEORGE LLEWELLYN CHARLES Z Jack October 30, 2024 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint MR GEORGE LLEWELLYN CHARLES better known as CONROD WILLIAMS of Trinidad formerly of Retreat, Vermont died in Trinidad on Friday October 25th at the age of 73. The funeral takes place on Friday November 1st in Trinidad. Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: MRS BRUNETTA CAROLINE WARRENNext: MRS JUNIOR ANNE MARIA PETERS Related Stories MS JOCINDA JACKSON 1 min read Obituaries MS JOCINDA JACKSON October 31, 2024 MR HARAN JAVAN GRANT 1 min read Obituaries MR HARAN JAVAN GRANT October 31, 2024 MR BAYLISS FREDERICK 1 min read Obituaries MR BAYLISS FREDERICK October 31, 2024