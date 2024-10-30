The Ministry of Tourism will join the rest of the region in celebrating Caribbean Tourism Month from November 1st – 30th.

The theme for Caribbean Tourism Month “One Caribbean: building a resilient future”, underscores the region’s commitment to unity, recovery and sustainable development.

In St. Vincent and the Grenadines, activities will be celebrated under the public awareness slogan “Tourism is Everyone’s Business – Live it, Love it, Embrace it.”

The objective of the Tourism Month is to raise local awareness on the invaluable input of sustainable tourism to the socio-economic well-being of the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The activities will begin on Friday with a Church Service at the Kingstown Seventh Day Adventist Church and a Message from the Minister of Tourism, Carlos James.

The Ministry will host a Media Retreat at the Spring Hotel in Bequia on Friday 15th November 2024.

