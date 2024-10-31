Police Inspector urges motorists to prioritize vehicle maintenance to prevent fires
Motorists are being encouraged to do regular maintenance on their vehicles in an effort to avoid vehicle fires.
This advice comes from Inspector of Police and Non Commissioned Officer NCO in charge of the Kingstown Fire Station, Mark Ellis.
Ellis was speaking to NBC News about fire safety and prevention when he urged motorists to pay close attention to their vehicles, due to the recent frequency in the occurrence of vehicular fires.