Students from several secondary schools across the country participated in the annual Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME) Secondary School Summit, hosted by the St Vincent Grammar School yesterday.

Students spoke on the topic: “Navigating the Blue Economy for Sustainable Entrepreneurship.”

Head of the Business Department at the St Vincent Grammar School Roxanne Williams, explained that one objectives of the topic was to inspire and equip young people to explore sustainable entrepreneurship opportunities, within the blue economy.

Williams also said students would speak about challenges entrepreneurs have to navigate, among other topics.

The theme for this year’s Summit was “You and Me United with CSME.”

