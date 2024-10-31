St Vincent and the Grenadines will host more than one hundred stakeholders from the medicinal Cannabis industry for the first ever medical cannabis festival, Cannabliss SVG 2024, which kicks off tomorrow.

Chief Executive Officer of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) Dr Jerrol Thompson tells NBC News that the festival is a mix of several achievements geared at showing the achievement within the local medicinal cannabis industry.

Dr Thompson says there will be a series of lectures during the three days, by presenters from across the globe.

Dr Thomas says the MCA is very interested in having the traditional cultivators play a role in the three day festival.

Cannabliss will run from November 1st to 3rd, at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

