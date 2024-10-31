Vincentians are being encouraged to get tested for HIV to know their status and help stop the spread of the Virus.

That encouragement has come from representative attached to the Health Security Unit, in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Winfield Tannis Abbott.

Tannis Abbott was speaking to NBC News when he stressed the importance for young people in particular to get tested and have one faithful sexual partner.

He urged persons to be responsible.

Tannis Abbott further commended the increasing number of young people who are getting tested.

