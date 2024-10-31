More than eighty Vincentians are now equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to establish and manage their own home gardens.

This follows a series of workshops which focused on Vegetable Production and Management.

According to a release from the Ministry of Agriculture, the training initiative is integral to the Home Gardening component of the UBEC CERC Food Insecurity Project and has benefited more than 85 participants from various communities.

The training workshops concluded yesterday October, 30 at the Memorial Hall in Kingstown, following presentations on Fertiliser Application and Pest & Disease Management.

Participants were provided with a range of essential gardening tools which included; 3pc hand tool set, hose, rake and spade, plastic mulch, gardening gloves, cutlass and water boots.

