With a number of activities scheduled to take place across the country this weekend, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to people across the country to use the roads wisely and ensure the safety of everyone.

This appeal was made by Police Constable, Rick Hunte during the Traffic Highlights program aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Constable Hunte said a hive of activities will be taking place and while people should go out and enjoy themselves, they should also ensure that they do not drink and drive.

He is appealing to the public to have designated drivers and not engage in reckless driving as they enjoy the activities taking place across the country, this weekend.

